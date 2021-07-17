Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.02 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will announce sales of $28.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.67 million. Flexion Therapeutics reported sales of $15.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $124.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.56 million to $130.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $191.27 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $220.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 million.

FLXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,516,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,419,000 after buying an additional 176,792 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,211,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,693,000 after acquiring an additional 101,952 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 67,987 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 624,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $12,560,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $6.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.31. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

