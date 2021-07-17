Insider Buying: Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Major Shareholder Purchases 12,000 Shares of Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $131,880.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $105.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

