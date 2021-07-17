Curtis J. Myers Sells 15,189 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) COO Curtis J. Myers sold 15,189 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $262,314.03.

FULT stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

FULT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

