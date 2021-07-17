Insider Selling: Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Major Shareholder Sells 33,000 Shares of Stock

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) major shareholder Terren S. Peizer sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $988,020.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cowen stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $44.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COWN. Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 60,567 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cowen by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cowen by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cowen by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 1,706.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 26,371 shares during the period.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

