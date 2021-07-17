BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth $2,342,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 37,266 shares during the period.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

NYSE DCF opened at $9.64 on Friday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.