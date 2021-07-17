Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded Tecnoglass from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley downgraded Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $882.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. Analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 14.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

