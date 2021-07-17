Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stake Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 273.4% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 257,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 188,650 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 835,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 172,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Consolidated Water by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 77,314 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $932,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 235,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 59,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.21.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $30,162.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 302,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,410.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $27,834.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,649 shares of company stock valued at $59,881 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.