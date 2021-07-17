JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 1,464.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,820 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.43% of Kura Sushi USA worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 302,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 145,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 104,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,000. 28.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $427.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $53.98.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 38.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KRUS shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

