Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.86.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.59 million, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.