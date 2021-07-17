Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) PT Raised to $102.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.75. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.83.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $420,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $431,209.80. Insiders sold 6,768,506 shares of company stock worth $549,614,211 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,531,000 after buying an additional 993,476 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,787,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,844,000 after purchasing an additional 844,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth about $50,763,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 86.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 714,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 330,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

