Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 4,168 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,152% compared to the typical volume of 333 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Research analysts predict that Ecopetrol will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

