AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Update

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

AER stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. AerCap has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AER. FIL Ltd bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

