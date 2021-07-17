MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MEG. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.58.

TSE MEG opened at C$7.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$9.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.23.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$901.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.3599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

