Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $108.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

WWLNF opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.10. Worldline has a 52 week low of $82.56 and a 52 week high of $98.40.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

