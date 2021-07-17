Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $108.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

WWLNF opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.10. Worldline has a 52 week low of $82.56 and a 52 week high of $98.40.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

