Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KEL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.59.

TSE:KEL opened at C$2.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$561.97 million and a PE ratio of -2.26. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$1.34 and a one year high of C$3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$59.84 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David John Wilson purchased 501,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,202,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,927,290 shares in the company, valued at C$43,025,496.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

