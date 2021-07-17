Payfare’s (PAY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Payfare (TSE:PAY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

Payfare has a 52-week low of C$4.51 and a 52-week high of C$13.79. The company has a market cap of C$569.89 million and a P/E ratio of -15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.54.

Get Payfare alerts:

About Payfare

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Payfare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payfare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.