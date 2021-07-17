Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AYA. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

AYA opened at C$9.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.30. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$1.95 and a 12-month high of C$10.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$887.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.17.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$10.82 million during the quarter.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total value of C$39,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,149,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,001,445.51. Also, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,220,428.14.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

