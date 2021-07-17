Citigroup Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $98.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.55.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 739.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,331 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,622,000 after purchasing an additional 352,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

