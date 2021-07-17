Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.26 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will post sales of $7.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.27 billion and the lowest is $7.24 billion. Lennar reported sales of $5.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $28.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.41 billion to $28.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $30.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.72 billion to $31.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN opened at $95.96 on Friday. Lennar has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.