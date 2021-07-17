XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $101.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

XPEL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $83.94 on Thursday. XPEL has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.75 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.23.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPEL will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $421,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,399,617.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,122 shares of company stock worth $21,031,584 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the first quarter worth approximately $3,396,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the first quarter worth approximately $610,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of XPEL by 119.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of XPEL by 81.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

