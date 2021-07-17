Zacks Investment Research Lowers Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) to Sell

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.27.

Shares of Venator Materials stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.70 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Venator Materials will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Venator Materials by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Venator Materials by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 19,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

