Morgan Stanley Trims Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) Target Price to $21.00

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie started coverage on Score Media and Gaming in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SCR stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Score Media and Gaming has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $43.80.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.51). Score Media and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 350.92%. Analysts forecast that Score Media and Gaming will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCR. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

