Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Separately, Grupo Santander began coverage on Vitru in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Vitru has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $377.92 million and a P/E ratio of 31.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vitru stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vitru worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

