Morgan Stanley Raises Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $164.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.18.

DOV stock opened at $154.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. Dover has a 12 month low of $101.54 and a 12 month high of $156.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $4,421,100.00. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

