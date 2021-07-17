Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) PT Raised to $244.00 at Northcoast Research

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price objective upped by Northcoast Research from $215.00 to $244.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northcoast Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.29.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $219.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $134.72 and a fifty-two week high of $225.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,332,207 in the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,075,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,218,000 after purchasing an additional 207,374 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 14.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 251,618 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,946,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,061,000 after purchasing an additional 36,596 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

