Morgan Stanley Boosts Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $71.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PFG. Citigroup increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $60.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 15,915 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $1,035,589.05. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $208,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

