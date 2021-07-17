Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OKTA. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.29.

OKTA stock opened at $235.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.89. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,249 shares of company stock worth $29,861,348 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Okta by 633.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Okta by 51.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

