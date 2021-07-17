DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock Price Down 4%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)’s stock price dropped 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.89 and last traded at $48.90. Approximately 705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 629,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.93.

DOCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $72,277,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $36,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $36,062,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $35,709,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $30,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

