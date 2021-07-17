FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Down 5.4%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) traded down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.08 and last traded at $38.08. 4,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,430,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, FIG Partners started coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. FIGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

