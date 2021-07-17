Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Shares Up 20.7%

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI)’s share price shot up 20.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 189,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 309% from the average session volume of 46,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.86 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.