Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Trading Up 2.4%

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) was up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.94 and last traded at $13.93. Approximately 12,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,540,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MOMO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

Get Momo alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter worth about $3,130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Momo by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 109,007 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Momo by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 933,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 40,747 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Momo by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.