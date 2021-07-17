Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) rose 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.79. Approximately 35,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,847,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen cut shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.63.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 16,601 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 73,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.