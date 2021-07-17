Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 65,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,513,749 shares.The stock last traded at $17.29 and had previously closed at $17.51.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -280.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

