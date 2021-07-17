Short Interest in Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Expands By 154.3%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 154.3% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LGRDY stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. Legrand has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.27.

Get Legrand alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LGRDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.