Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Update

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Elis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

OTCMKTS ELSSF opened at $17.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94. Elis has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.

Elis SA provides linen and work wear textile, hygiene, and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers table, kitchen, and hotel linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; floor protection mats, mops, and wiping cloths; industrial wipers; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; and pest control, insect control, or disinfection services.

