Morgan Stanley Downgrades Athene (NYSE:ATH) to Equal Weight

Athene (NYSE:ATH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.

ATH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

Get Athene alerts:

NYSE:ATH opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.08. Athene has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Athene will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,659.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $75,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,178,150 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Athene by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in Athene by 288.5% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 293,847 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Athene by 35.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,181,000 after purchasing an additional 157,421 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth $18,648,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth $4,319,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.