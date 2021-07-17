IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.25 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IPGDF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IGO in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IGO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Get IGO alerts:

Shares of IPGDF opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89. IGO has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $6.47.

IGO Limited operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.