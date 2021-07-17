Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Sell

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

TLRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.25 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. Tilray has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.65.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tilray will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James R. Meiers sold 23,826 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $467,942.64. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 512,826 shares of company stock valued at $8,974,923. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Tilray by 4,730.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Tilray by 2,868.9% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Tilray by 740.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Tilray by 3,013.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 121,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 117,894 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 91.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 69,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 33,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

