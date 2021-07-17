SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of SJW opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.30. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SJW Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 98,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,011,000 after buying an additional 50,433 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SJW Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

