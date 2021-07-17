Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SVM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.95.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.03. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

