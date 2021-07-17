Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.44 Million

Brokerages expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to report sales of $129.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $256.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $40.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 220%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $269.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $460.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $250.84 million, with estimates ranging from $134.77 million to $319.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,027. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $137,340.00. Insiders sold 163,485 shares of company stock worth $5,674,619 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRNA stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

