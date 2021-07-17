Perpetua Resources (PPTA) versus The Competition Critical Review

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ: PPTA) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Perpetua Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Perpetua Resources and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Perpetua Resources
|N/A
|-$220.63 million
|-6.76
|Perpetua Resources Competitors
|$1.52 billion
|$190.36 million
|4.29
Institutional & Insider Ownership
46.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Perpetua Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Perpetua Resources
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Perpetua Resources Competitors
|295.09%
|5.48%
|0.04%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Perpetua Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Perpetua Resources
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Perpetua Resources Competitors
|741
|3305
|3529
|104
|2.39
Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 121.04%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 53.31%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than its competitors.
Summary
Perpetua Resources competitors beat Perpetua Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
About Perpetua Resources
Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.
