Head to Head Survey: GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) & Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) and Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GREE and Suzuki Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GREE N/A N/A N/A Suzuki Motor 4.62% 8.16% 4.05%

0.0% of Suzuki Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GREE and Suzuki Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GREE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Suzuki Motor $29.98 billion 0.68 $1.38 billion $11.94 13.90

Suzuki Motor has higher revenue and earnings than GREE.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GREE and Suzuki Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GREE 0 0 0 0 N/A Suzuki Motor 0 1 1 1 3.00

Risk and Volatility

GREE has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suzuki Motor has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Suzuki Motor beats GREE on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GREE

GREE, Inc., a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber). The company discovers, produces, and manages VTubers; creates and distributes video programs of VTubers; develops and publishes platforms; and provides studio systems, as well as offers financial support for creators and start-ups. In addition, the company operates MINE, an online video magazine that features women's fashion, beauty, and lifestyle topics; LIMIA, an online magazine that features home and living lifestyle content; ARINE, an online magazine for young women; and aumo, an online lifestyle magazine. Further, it provides solutions for online advertising and marketing business; and invests in Internet business related technology services companies. GREE, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

