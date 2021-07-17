Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives $12.03 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCXLF shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.03 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hiscox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $12.03 on Friday. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.