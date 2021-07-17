$4.04 Million in Sales Expected for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to post $4.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $28.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $26.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $23.20 million, with estimates ranging from $18.30 million to $30.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VYGR shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

VYGR opened at $3.41 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

