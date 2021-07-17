Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

Shares of LUNMF opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.88. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

