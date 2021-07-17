InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
IHG stock opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 206.74 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.08. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $75.20.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.
Recommended Story: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.