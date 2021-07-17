InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

IHG stock opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 206.74 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.08. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $75.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

