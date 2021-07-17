Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.20. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $93,625,000.00. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $82,160.00. Insiders sold a total of 3,798,289 shares of company stock worth $149,998,146 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,123 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 28,368 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after buying an additional 308,143 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royalty Pharma (RPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.