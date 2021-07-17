Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) PT Raised to C$2.75

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.16.

Shares of BTEGF opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

