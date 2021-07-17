PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PUBM. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.91. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 2,110 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $73,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $507,160.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,322 shares of company stock worth $5,164,483 over the last 90 days. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 59.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after acquiring an additional 306,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $19,590,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 254.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 355,417 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter worth $33,133,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $7,969,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

